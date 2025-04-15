Aleene's Tacky Glue Celebrates A Legacy Of Crafting, Creativity, And Community

Aleene's 75th logo

Aleene's 2025 campaign celebrates 75 years of creativity, calling makers to stick with what matters-crafting joy, connection, and legacy.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In 1950, Aleene Jackson, a California-based entrepreneur and visionary, developed a powerful new adhesive to meet the needs of professional floral designers. That glue-Aleene's Original Tacky Glue-soon became a staple of the growing American crafting movement. Today, it's been a trusted tool in the hands of makers for 75 years.

As Aleene's celebrates this milestone, it's not just a look back-it's a recognition of the enduring role crafting plays in American culture, wellness, and identity.

“My mother wasn't just making glue,” says Tiffany Windsor, Aleene's daughter and brand ambassador.“She was giving people a way to express themselves. That spirit of creativity and connection is more important than ever.”

Crafting Has Always Meant More Than Glue- Long before social media trends and DIY hashtags, crafting was about self-expression, resilience, and care. Today, it's also a proven outlet for managing stress and supporting mental health. According to a study published in the British Journal of Occupational Therapy, 81% of people who engage in crafting report feeling happier after creating. Studies show it can reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and even chronic pain.

In a time when mental health challenges are on the rise, crafting continues to serve as a powerful, low-barrier way to support emotional well-being-and Aleene's has been part of that toolkit for decades.

A Legacy Still Sticking Around- From classroom crafts to cultural preservation, Aleene's has helped generations express themselves creatively. The brand also played a groundbreaking role in the evolution of DIY media. The Aleene's Creative Living Show began on The Learning Channel, later moved to Lifetime, and ultimately became the top-rated show on TNN for 8 of its 16 years on air. Long before DIY tutorials took over YouTube and TikTok, Aleene's was already inspiring millions of makers through the screen.

A Few Sticky Facts:

.Aleene's Tacky Glue started as a professional floral adhesive before gaining cult status among crafters.

.The Aleene's Creative Living Show aired for over 16 years, inspiring millions.

.The brand has sold hundreds of millions of bottles globally-becoming a go-to glue across generations.

.Aleene's has been used in everything from kids' crafts and cosplay to cultural preservation projects and fashion design.

About Aleene's:

Aleene's is one of the most recognized names in crafting adhesives, best known for its Original Tacky Glue in the iconic gold bottle. Founded in 1950 by Aleene Jackson, the brand is now owned by I Love to Create, a company committed to carrying on her legacy through innovation, education, and community.

I Love to Create is actively working to inspire a new generation of makers, with efforts to revitalize the craft industry, support mental wellness through creativity, and keep crafting accessible for all. The company sees this anniversary as both a celebration and a call to continue empowering people through the simple, lasting joy of making.

The 2025 campaign will rally creators everywhere to Stick With What Matters-crafting joy, connection, and legacy, one glue bottle at a time.

