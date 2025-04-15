OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC ] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share payable on May 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2025.

"Against the backdrop of economic uncertainty at home and abroad, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is pleased to offer the stability our loyal shareholders need. Along with you, your company is facing unprecedented challenges in the current economic environment, however, we are positioned well to help our customers and shareholders navigate the turbulence. We very much appreciate the confidence and support you continue to entrust in us. It is your loyalty and support along with the hard work of our dedicated community bankers who make it possible to not only continue but to also increase our quarterly dividend," Tom Wiseman, OVBC Chairman of the Board, said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at .

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

