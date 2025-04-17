Seabank Reports Profit Before Tax Of US$168.14 Million In Q1/2025

SeABank has delivered outstanding results in Q1/2025, sustaining growth momentum compared to the same period in 2024, particularly: PBT reached VND4,350 billion (US$168.14 million), fulfilling 269% of KPIs and marking a sharp YoY increase of nearly 189%. TOI hit VND5,820 billion (US$224.96 million), achieving 184% of KPIs and increasing by over 115% YoY. A standout contributor to this income growth was NoII, which surged to VND3,369 billion (US$130.22 million) – an increase of 378%, completing 340% of KPIs. Those positive results were driven by SeABank's proactive expansion of non-credit services, effective cost control, enhanced risk management, and the implementation of strategic projects.

By the end of Q1/2025, total mobilization from customer deposits and valuable papers at SeABank reached VND189,993 billion (US$7.34 billion). Total lending balance was VND213,048 billion (US$8.24 billion) - a net year-on-year increase of VND3,693 billion (US$142.75 million).

Additionally, SeABank's NPL ratio slightly declined to 1.84%, reflecting effective credit risk management amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges and a rising NPL trend across the banking sector. The debt coverage ratio was maintained at 81.81%, ensuring sufficient provision in line with regulatory requirements.

As of March 31st, 2025, SeABank's total assets reached VND333,746 billion (US$12.9 billion), up 2.47% - equivalent to a net increase of VND8,047 billion (US$311.04 million) from December 31st, 2024; charter capital reached VND 28,450 billion (US$1.1 billion).

Enhancing international partnerships, expanding funding and supporting SME

In Q1/2025, SeABank continued its position as a trusted partner of international financial institutions to promote capital access for Vietnamese enterprises, thereby strengthening capacity and advancing focus on key business sectors.

By the end of March 2025, SeABank's total international mobilization reached nearly US$1.1 billion, following an investment of US$80 million from the French Development Finance Institution (Proparco) and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO). This not only strengthens SeABank's funding base to support SMEs and women-owned businesses, but also affirms the Bank's reputation, operational efficiency, and effective capital utilization.

Besides, in Q1/2025, SeABank has completed transferring 100% of its stake in Post and Telecommunication Finance Company (PTF) to AEON Financial Service. This helped enhance the Bank's capital base and financial capacity for scale expansion, technological investments, while driving sustainable business growth with strategic focus.

SOURCE SeABank