Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tam Batters New Zealand's North Island

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, April 17 (IANS) Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tam has unleashed severe weather across New Zealand's Northland and Auckland, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage as it tracks southward.

Heavy rain and strong winds have downed powerlines, felled trees, closed roads, and disrupted transport.

As of Thursday afternoon, around 5,000 properties in Northland remained without power, with Northpower, the electric power distribution company, warning repairs could take up to three days.

At the storm's peak, over 8,700 Northland homes were affected, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

Telecommunications were also impacted, with power outages affecting cellphone towers, RNZ reported on Thursday.

Air New Zealand cancelled multiple flights, and some Auckland ferry services were suspended. Motorists were urged to take care on the Auckland Harbour Bridge due to high winds, with the local council receiving 284 storm-related calls between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon, local media reported.

MetService, in its precautionary measure, has decided to continue referring to the weather system as Cyclone Tam, despite its technical downgrade. This is being done to emphasise and spread the seriousness of the situation.

The storm is now moving toward Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, and the upper South Island, prompting warnings for a wild and wet Easter weekend, according to MetService forecast.

Cyclone Tam, which formed earlier this week near New Caledonia, is bringing widespread disruption from Northland to Auckland and is expected to track further south by the end of the week.

On April 16, a yacht reportedly sank off the Northland coast, while wind gusts reached up to 130 km/h at Cape Reinga. In Auckland, strong winds forced multiple lane closures on the Harbour Bridge throughout the afternoon and evening.

Northland has so far borne the brunt of the storm, with residents warned to brace for continued strong winds, large swells, and possible thunderstorms. MetService meteorologist Georgina Law noted that“some locally intense bursts of rainfall” are also likely. Heavy rain has already been recorded over Whangarei, with the system steadily moving toward Auckland.

Authorities are urging residents, especially those dependent on electrically powered medical devices, to prepare for further power disruptions.

The effects of Cyclone Tam are expected to continue into Friday, with regions including Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, and the northern South Island likely to be affected next. An updated list of weather warnings and watches is scheduled for release at 9 p.m. on April 16.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant, monitor official weather updates, and prioritise safety as the storm progresses.