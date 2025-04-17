403
US, Indonesia Confirm Commitment to Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono convened for comprehensive diplomatic discussions, emphasizing their countries' “shared interest in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” based on a statement from the State Department on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the two officials explored opportunities to reinforce military and security collaboration.
Their dialogue included joint efforts to preserve the “freedom of navigation and overflight” across the South China Sea, aligning with international regulations, as stated by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
Additionally, Secretary Rubio and Minister Sugiono exchanged views on the United States’ “reciprocal tariffs” on Indonesian goods. Rubio acknowledged and appreciated Indonesia’s recent initiatives aimed at implementing “economic reforms” that contribute to a more “fair and balanced trade relationship.”
The Secretary also expressed gratitude for Indonesia’s cooperation in managing the repatriation of its nationals deported from the U.S.
Both diplomats reiterated the significance of further strengthening the strategic partnership between their nations, Bruce noted.
