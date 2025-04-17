From Kitchen Stash To Ketch-Upgrade: Heinz Trade-Up Gives Everyone In Dubai A Heinz Bottle In Return For Their Unwanted Ketchup Sachets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This confirmed what everyone already knew –of are more likely to use the sachets if they were Heinz. In response to this, the world's favorite ketchup brand has unveiled the ultimate solution: the-because if it's ketchup,

The Heinz Trade-Up will run from April 16 to April 20th , allowing residents across Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Discovery Gardens and Bur Dubai-the opportunity to use their unwanted ketchup sachets as currency to get a bottle of Heinz ketchup at a custom-designed Heinz vending machine. Every five sachets earn visitors a whole bottle of Heinz, with the goal to give that leftover pile a fun and useful purpose. It's just another way Heinz is making life more delicious.

Passant El Ghannam, Marketing Director at Kraft Heinz MEA said: "Heinz fans take their ketchup seriously, and their irrational love for it makes it hard to settle for anything less than Heinz. This almost always leads to a sachet stockpile they didn't sign up for. With the Heinz Trade-Up, we're giving fans a fun way to upgrade their sachet stash."

Heinz fans can follow @heinzarabia on Instagram to keep up with machine locations and hop on over with their unwanted ketchup sachet stockpile to start trading them in for Heinz bottles until stocks last.

Editor's Note:

Heinz Trade-Up Locations from 2 pm – 8 pm:



16th April 2025: Bur Dubai

17th April 2025: Circle Mall

18th April 2025: JBR

19th April 2025: Discovery Gardens 20th April 2025: JVC Residential – please follow Heinz Arabia on Instagram

