COMPX ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE


2025-04-15 04:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


