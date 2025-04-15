FOX NEWS DIGITAL CONTINUES TO TOP BROADCAST NETWORKS AND ALL MAJOR NEWS ORGANIZATIONS WITH MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS AND MINUTES DURING FIRST QUARTER 2025

FOX News Digital Posts Highest Quarter Ever with Average Monthly Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors; Dominates CBSNews, NBCNews and ABCNews

FOXBusiness Sees Record Quarter with Multiplatform Minutes and Outpaces CNBC in Multiplatform Total Minutes for First Quarter Ever

FOX News Secures Highest Rated Quarter Ever on YouTube with Over One Billion Views

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Digital finished the first quarter of 2025 topping broadcast networks and outperforming the competitive set in both multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital (6.3 billion views) nearly quintupled CBSNews (1.27 billion views), septupled NBCNews (890 million) and garnered over 21 times an audience of ABCNews (290 million views) with total views. Drawing 13.2 billion total minutes during the quarter, FOX News Digital more than tripled CBSNews (3.47 billion minutes), quintupled NBCNews (2.58 billion minutes), nearly tripled CNN (4.5 billion minutes) and scored 42 times a greater time spent than ABCNews (312 million minutes) according to Comscore.* This marks the 16th straight quarter as number one with multiplatform minutes and the 11th consecutive quarter as the top news brand with multiplatform views. FOX News Digital closed out the quarter reaching 13.2 billion total multiplatform minutes, 6.3 billion total multiplatform views. Notably, FOX News Digital averaged 124 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors, designating the quarter as the network's highest rated ever.*

The month of March marked FOX News Digital's fifth month exceeding four billion multiplatform minutes since the beginning of 2021, the 49th consecutive month as number one among the news competitive set and showed FOX News Digital easily outpacing CNN (1.5 billion multiplatform minutes) and NYTimes (1.4 billion multiplatform minutes). While FOX News Digital was up 32% versus the year prior with multiplatform minutes, both CNN and NYTimes saw double digit percentage declines versus the prior year. Amongst multiplatform views during March, FOX News Digital was again number one among the news competitive set, driving 2.2 billion multiplatform views and outpacing both NYTimes (1.6 billion multiplatform views) and CNN (1 billion multiplatform views). The FOX News Mobile App averaged 6.7 million monthly unique visitors in Q1'25, a 16% advantage compared to Q1'24.**

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in Q1 '25, with 245.3 million total social interactions, notching the 43rd consecutive quarter FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 144 million interactions on Facebook, up 725% versus Q1 '24, 84.5 million Instagram interactions, up 82% versus Q1'24 and 10.8 million X interactions, up 68% versus Q1 '24. FOX News also posted its highest rated quarter ever on YouTube, nabbing 1.2 billion YouTube views, and marking the second straight quarter it was the top in video views.****

FOXBusiness delivered a record setting 939 million multiplatform minutes (+36% versus the quarter prior), the first quarter FOX Business has beaten CNBC, as well as 24.6 million average multiplatform unique visitors (+8% versus the quarter prior). The business network also drove 500 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business and Forbes for the 12th and 14th consecutive quarters respectively.*** Additionally, FOX Business' videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 24th consecutive quarter, driving 318 million views during the quarter, according to Shareablee.

Q1 2025 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN AND NYTIMES

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 6,321,000,000 (up 30% vs. Q1'24)

CNN – 3,196,000,000 (down 13% vs. Q1'24)

NYTimes – 4,725,000,000 (up 6% vs. Q1'24)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 13,186,000,000 (up 35% vs. Q1'24)

CNN – 4,507,000,000 (down 19% vs. Q1'24)

NYTimes – 4,183,000,000 (down 13% vs. Q1'24)

Average Monthly Total Digital Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 123,961,000 (up 12% vs. Q1'24)

CNN – 97,718,000 (down 14% vs. Q1'24)

NYTimes – 74,415,000 (flat vs. Q1'24)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews, NBCNews, WashingtonPost, and ABCNews have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN and NYTimes have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN, NBCNews, ABCNews, CBSNews, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost, NYTimes, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday, March 2025, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews, NBCNews, WashingtonPost, and ABCNews have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN and NYTimes have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN, NBCNews, ABCNews, CBSNews, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost, NYTimes, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday, March 2025, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], March 2025, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC, TheStreet, Entrepreneur have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN Business, Entrepreneur, Forbes, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, March 2025, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, March 2025, Report Date: 4/14/25. Custom-Defined List including CNN Business, WSJ Online, MarketWatch and Forbes

