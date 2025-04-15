China's Propaganda Coup And The Danger Of US Indecision

MENAFN - Asia Times) China is a master of twisting narrative.

On April 11, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing posted on his X account in Korean claiming that South Korea should be thankful to China for the 90-day postponement of US tariffs on Korean exports. He wrote :

“The so-called 'mutual tariffs' have been postponed for 90 days. Is that a good thing?! Don't forget, if it weren't for China's decisive counterattack and strong deterrence, this 90-day grace period would never have existed! And don't forget, this is only a 90-day grace period!”

While many South Koreans responded with outrage, my reaction wasn't anger. It was awe. I thought to myself,“They've turned narrative manipulation into an art form.”

But it's not all skill. China has been able to steal the narrative in part because the US left the door open.

The initial blanket imposition of tariffs on countries around the world – including the uninhabited, penguin-inhabited islands near Australia – has undermined US credibility, not just economically but diplomatically as well.

By acting without strategic clarity, Washington has given Beijing the space to present itself as the only adult in the room. China now claims that it is absorbing the blow of US tariffs – and that its retaliation is the very reason neighbors like South Korea have received a temporary reprieve.