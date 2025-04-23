403
Elon Musk Plans to Reduce Role with Trump’s DOGE
(MENAFN) Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, declared on Tuesday that he will be scaling back his participation in the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) beginning in May.
This decision reflects a realignment of his priorities as the electric vehicle company confronts intensifying financial pressures and public perception issues.
"Starting probably next month, in May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly," Musk stated during a call with shareholders after Tesla released its earnings report for the first quarter, according to the media.
The DOGE program, a hallmark initiative introduced during Leader Donald Trump’s second term, has been praised for eliminating tens of thousands of federal positions in an effort to curb "fraud, waste and abuse."
Nonetheless, the initiative has faced ongoing criticism, with numerous legal challenges and allegations that it mishandled voter information and cut back on crucial government services.
Although Musk is reducing his direct engagement with DOGE, he emphasized that he’s not severing all involvement. "Starting next month, I’ll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla,” he said.
"But I still plan to spend one to two days a week on government issues."
