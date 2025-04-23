403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
United Diesel And Daewoo Trucks Unveil Next-Generation Commercial Vehicles At Expo City Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
United Diesel and Daewoo Trucks Unveil Next-Generation Commercial Vehicles at Expo City Dubai Dubai 23rd April 2025 : United Diesel, a member of Al Rostamani Group which was founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, in strategic partnership with Daewoo Trucks, launched the all-new Daewoo Maximus and Dexen trucks at a launch event held at the Connect Conference Center (C3), Expo City Dubai. The launch marked a significant milestone in the UAE's commercial vehicle sector, attracting key stakeholders from across the construction, transportation, logistics, and waste management industries. The event showcased Daewoo's latest innovations in heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, reinforcing the brand's long-standing presence and commitment to the UAE market. The event was attended by high-profile dignitaries and industry leaders, including
“At Al Rostamani Group, we are proud of our long-standing partnership with Daewoo Trucks, South Korea's leading commercial vehicle brand, which continues to shape the future of mobility in the UAE. The launch of these trucks goes beyond the introduction of new models. It reflects our shared commitment – together with Daewoo Trucks and United Diesel – to delivering innovation, reliability, and long-term value to our customers. This event highlights the strength of UAE–Korea industrial collaboration and reinforces our continued focus on supporting the region's infrastructure, logistics, and transportation sectors through advanced, purpose-built solutions.” Mr Kim Bang-shin, Chief Executive Officer of Daewoo Trucks, said: “Today marks a proud milestone for Daewoo Trucks as we introduce the Maximus and Dexen models in Dubai – a region where we have built a legacy of trust over the past two decades. “These new models represent our ongoing commitment to innovation, customer needs, and the evolving future of transportation in the UAE and beyond. With Maximus and Dexen, we're introducing smarter, safer and more efficient solutions that are engineered to perform across the toughest terrain.” Mr David Sawiras, General Manager of United Diesel, added:
“The launch of Maximus and Dexen reflects the shared vision between United Diesel and Daewoo Trucks to deliver high-performance commercial vehicles tailored to the region's operational demands. Building on the legacy of the trusted Novus model, these new trucks set a benchmark in comfort, capability, and cost-efficiency. We are proud to support this innovation through United Diesel's strong after-sales network and deep local expertise.” Built For The Future: What's New The event, organised by United Diesel, offered guests an exclusive opportunity to experience the power and innovation behind the new trucks: Maximus, Daewoo's next-generation heavy-duty model, and Dexen, the brand's first medium-duty truck introduced to the region. Both models are engineered to exceed expectations in challenging operational environments, offering unmatched performance, comfort, and reliability. The Daewoo Maximus has been designed around four core pillars:
United Diesel and Daewoo Trucks Unveil Next-Generation Commercial Vehicles at Expo City Dubai Dubai 23rd April 2025 : United Diesel, a member of Al Rostamani Group which was founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, in strategic partnership with Daewoo Trucks, launched the all-new Daewoo Maximus and Dexen trucks at a launch event held at the Connect Conference Center (C3), Expo City Dubai. The launch marked a significant milestone in the UAE's commercial vehicle sector, attracting key stakeholders from across the construction, transportation, logistics, and waste management industries. The event showcased Daewoo's latest innovations in heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, reinforcing the brand's long-standing presence and commitment to the UAE market. The event was attended by high-profile dignitaries and industry leaders, including
-
Lee Beom Chan, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai
Kim Bang-shin, Chief Executive Officer of Daewoo Trucks
Mazen Dalati, Chief Executive Officer of Al Rostamani Group
David Sawiras, General Manager of United Diesel
“At Al Rostamani Group, we are proud of our long-standing partnership with Daewoo Trucks, South Korea's leading commercial vehicle brand, which continues to shape the future of mobility in the UAE. The launch of these trucks goes beyond the introduction of new models. It reflects our shared commitment – together with Daewoo Trucks and United Diesel – to delivering innovation, reliability, and long-term value to our customers. This event highlights the strength of UAE–Korea industrial collaboration and reinforces our continued focus on supporting the region's infrastructure, logistics, and transportation sectors through advanced, purpose-built solutions.” Mr Kim Bang-shin, Chief Executive Officer of Daewoo Trucks, said: “Today marks a proud milestone for Daewoo Trucks as we introduce the Maximus and Dexen models in Dubai – a region where we have built a legacy of trust over the past two decades. “These new models represent our ongoing commitment to innovation, customer needs, and the evolving future of transportation in the UAE and beyond. With Maximus and Dexen, we're introducing smarter, safer and more efficient solutions that are engineered to perform across the toughest terrain.” Mr David Sawiras, General Manager of United Diesel, added:
“The launch of Maximus and Dexen reflects the shared vision between United Diesel and Daewoo Trucks to deliver high-performance commercial vehicles tailored to the region's operational demands. Building on the legacy of the trusted Novus model, these new trucks set a benchmark in comfort, capability, and cost-efficiency. We are proud to support this innovation through United Diesel's strong after-sales network and deep local expertise.” Built For The Future: What's New The event, organised by United Diesel, offered guests an exclusive opportunity to experience the power and innovation behind the new trucks: Maximus, Daewoo's next-generation heavy-duty model, and Dexen, the brand's first medium-duty truck introduced to the region. Both models are engineered to exceed expectations in challenging operational environments, offering unmatched performance, comfort, and reliability. The Daewoo Maximus has been designed around four core pillars:
-
A fully digitised ergonomic cockpit
An advanced safety system with a fully floating air-suspended cab
A 440HP HD Infracore Euro 5 engine
Access to United Diesel's seven service centres across the UAE, providing advanced diagnostics and comprehensive after-sales support
-
4×2 Prime Mover (up to 60T GCW), designed for efficient long-distance transport
6×4 Prime Mover (up to 100T GCW), built for high-capacity construction and industrial operations
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment