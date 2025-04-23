United Diesel and Daewoo Trucks Unveil Next-Generation Commercial Vehicles at Expo City Dubai

United Diesel, a member of Al Rostamani Group which was founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, in strategic partnership with Daewoo Trucks, launched the all-new Daewoo Maximus and Dexen trucks at a launch event held at the Connect Conference Center (C3), Expo City Dubai.

The launch marked a significant milestone in the UAE's commercial vehicle sector, attracting key stakeholders from across the construction, transportation, logistics, and waste management industries.

The event showcased Daewoo's latest innovations in heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, reinforcing the brand's long-standing presence and commitment to the UAE market.



Lee Beom Chan, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai

Kim Bang-shin, Chief Executive Officer of Daewoo Trucks

Mazen Dalati, Chief Executive Officer of Al Rostamani Group David Sawiras, General Manager of United Diesel

The event was attended by high-profile dignitaries and industry leaders, including

Together, their presence demonstrated the strength of UAE–Korea industrial collaboration and the critical role that the Maximus and Dexen trucks will play in shaping the future of the region's logistics and infrastructure sectors.

“At Al Rostamani Group, we are proud of our long-standing partnership with Daewoo Trucks, South Korea's leading commercial vehicle brand, which continues to shape the future of mobility in the UAE.

The launch of these trucks goes beyond the introduction of new models. It reflects our shared commitment – together with Daewoo Trucks and United Diesel – to delivering innovation, reliability, and long-term value to our customers.

This event highlights the strength of UAE–Korea industrial collaboration and reinforces our continued focus on supporting the region's infrastructure, logistics, and transportation sectors through advanced, purpose-built solutions.”

“Today marks a proud milestone for Daewoo Trucks as we introduce the Maximus and Dexen models in Dubai – a region where we have built a legacy of trust over the past two decades.

“These new models represent our ongoing commitment to innovation, customer needs, and the evolving future of transportation in the UAE and beyond. With Maximus and Dexen, we're introducing smarter, safer and more efficient solutions that are engineered to perform across the toughest terrain.”

“The launch of Maximus and Dexen reflects the shared vision between United Diesel and Daewoo Trucks to deliver high-performance commercial vehicles tailored to the region's operational demands.

Building on the legacy of the trusted Novus model, these new trucks set a benchmark in comfort, capability, and cost-efficiency. We are proud to support this innovation through United Diesel's strong after-sales network and deep local expertise.”

The event, organised by United Diesel, offered guests an exclusive opportunity to experience the power and innovation behind the new trucks: Maximus, Daewoo's next-generation heavy-duty model, and Dexen, the brand's first medium-duty truck introduced to the region.

Both models are engineered to exceed expectations in challenging operational environments, offering unmatched performance, comfort, and reliability.



A fully digitised ergonomic cockpit

An advanced safety system with a fully floating air-suspended cab

A 440HP HD Infracore Euro 5 engine Access to United Diesel's seven service centres across the UAE, providing advanced diagnostics and comprehensive after-sales support

The Daewoo Maximus has been designed around four core pillars:



4×2 Prime Mover (up to 60T GCW), designed for efficient long-distance transport 6×4 Prime Mover (up to 100T GCW), built for high-capacity construction and industrial operations

Two configurations were introduced:

Daewoo's legacy in the UAE spans more than two decades, with the Novus model recognised for its durability and cost-efficiency. The launch of Maximus and Dexen represents the next chapter in the enduring partnership between United Diesel and Al Rostamani Group.

The event also previewed Daewoo's upcoming innovations for the UAE market.

This included GIXEN, Daewoo's first electric truck, a light-duty EV featuring a multi-speed transmission motor, extended driving range, and class-leading mileage per charge. GIXEN aligns with the UAE's sustainability vision and carbon reduction goals.

Also showcased was Daewoo's future range of autonomous trucks, which will incorporate advanced features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, intelligent lane changing, and stop-and-go traffic management. These technologies aim to improve safety and reduce driver fatigue across long hauls. In addition, Daewoo presented its H2ICE heavy-duty trucks, powered by hydrogen combustion engines. These 11-litre vehicles deliver diesel-equivalent performance with zero CO2 emissions and offer a range of over 500 kilometres per charge.

Following successful trials, Daewoo plans to roll out a full line-up of hydrogen-powered vehicles in the UAE once the necessary infrastructure is established in line with the country's decarbonisation initiatives.

United Diesel, a member of Al Rostamani Group – which was founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s – has been a driving force in the UAE's commercial automotive industry for over 50 years.

Providing comprehensive and innovative transport solutions across commercial, industrial, and educational sectors, UD's customer-centric services include vehicle sales and after-sales support, maintenance and parts, in-house financing, and vehicle selection assistance.

With a strong focus on service excellence, UD supports its customers with strategically located service centres, a state-of-the-art showroom, a highly experienced team, and a commitment to delivering long-term value through reliable, tailored mobility solutions.

Daewoo Trucks, a leading South Korean commercial vehicle brand, was started in 1995 as Daewoo New Generation Truck. In 2006, Daewoo Trucks began its operations in the UAE in partnership with United Diesel.

Daewoo Trucks is a symbol of reliability and efficiency in the global automotive industry. It represents Korean-engineered excellence and superior performance, while being perfectly tailored to meet every demand.

To lead a new paradigm in the evolving automotive industry, Daewoo Trucks offers innovation and is armed with differentiated technology to broaden its horizons across the UAE.

