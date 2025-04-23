403
Swiss Pharma Giant Roche Reveals Major Investment in U.S.
(MENAFN) Swiss pharmaceutical leader Roche revealed plans Tuesday to invest $50 billion in the U.S. across pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, driven by concerns over potential new tariffs on drug imports.
The company said the investment would create over 12,000 jobs, with 1,000 positions directly at Roche and more than 11,000 in support of new manufacturing capabilities.
Roche already has a substantial presence in the U.S., with over 25,000 employees, 15 research and development centers, and 13 manufacturing sites.
The new investment will fund cutting-edge R&D facilities and expand production sites in California, Massachusetts, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. A new R&D facility in Massachusetts will focus on treatments for metabolism, kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and AI research.
Additionally, Roche will build a 900,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in an undisclosed location to support the growing demand for its next-generation weight loss medications.
Once completed, Roche aims to export more pharmaceuticals from the U.S. than it imports.
“We are proud of our 110 year legacy in the United States which has been a key driver for jobs, innovation and the creation of intellectual property in the US, across both our Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions. Our investments of USD 50 billion over the next five years will lay the foundation for our next era of innovation and growth, benefiting patients in the US and around the world,” remarked Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Group.
The announcement follows recent statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened to remove the pharmaceutical industry’s tariff exemption.
On April 8th, Trump stated, “We’re going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals.”
