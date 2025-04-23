Significant Efforts Undertaken To Restore Normalcy, Ensure Development: Manipur Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 23 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said that significant efforts have been undertaken over the past several months to restore normalcy and ensure that the state progresses on the path of peace, stability, and inclusive development.

Gracing the Khongjom Day observation held at Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal district, the Governor also highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at improving the rehabilitation of displaced persons sheltered in various relief camps.

“Under the Union Ministry of Tourism's 'Hunar Se Rojgar' initiative, steps have been taken to create employment opportunities for the youth, particularly for those affected by displacement (due to the ethnic violence),” Bhalla said.

The Governor led the people of the state to pay tribute to the departed heroes of Khongjom War of 1891 by laying the wreath at the war memorial at Kheba hill top.

Guard of honour, general salute, sounding of Last Post, two-minute-silence, slope arms and order arms were accorded as a mark of respect to the departed souls who laid down their lives in the war defending the sovereignty of Manipur.

Bhalla also led the people to pay respect to Paona Brajabashi by laying the wreath at the statue of the freedom fighter at Kheba foothill followed by gun salutes.

The Governor offered Tarpon at Khongjom river. He also paid homage to the Sankirtan.

The Governor while addressing the gathering, strongly condemned the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

On the observation, he said, 'Khongjom Day' is a tribute to those brave sons of Manipur, who had sacrificed their lives in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891 for their motherland.

Despite the odds, the brave warriors of Manipur fought back relentlessly against the British Empire for her Independence.

The battle of Khongjom was not just a battle of arms but a battle of honour, patriotism and self-determination.

The indomitable spirit of the people of Manipur remains a unique history of patriotism in the world, Bhalla observed.

Emphasising the importance of strengthening the education sector, he stated that it is vital for the youth to not only understand the history but also acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today's fast-paced world.

The recent inauguration of Information Technology Centres in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Senapati districts, funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, marks a significant step in equipping students with the tools needed to succeed in the evolving digital landscape.

The Governor also shared that the state has launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (drugs-free India campaign) to raise awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse, as part of the government of India's broader mission to build a drug-free nation.

In another major milestone for rural development, Manipur has received a record allocation under MGNREGA for the financial year 2025-26, the highest-ever sanctioned amount for the state under this scheme, he added.

The Governor urged the youth to contribute towards building a better Manipur and to uphold the ideals of justice, equality, and brotherhood.

He called on everyone to honour the sacrifices made at the Battle of Khongjom by striving to create a brighter, stronger, and united Manipur.

Former Chief Minister O. Ibobi Singh, Lok Sabha member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, MLAs, Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and other senior civil and police officers attended the observation.