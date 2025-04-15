403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Pledges EUR 522 Mln For Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 15 (KUNA) -- The European Commission and EU Member States have pledged EUR 522 million in aid for 2025 to address the severe humanitarian situation in Sudan.
The announcement was made at a high-level conference on Sudan, co-hosted Tuesday in London by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the African Union, marking the third anniversary of the outbreak of armed conflict in the country.
According to a statement from the European Commission, of the total pledge, EUR 282 million will be provided by the Commission, while the remaining contributions will come from EU Member States.
The EU's aid will be directed towards health care, food assistance, water and sanitation, shelter, and education, focusing on the most vulnerable groups, including internally displaced persons, refugees, host communities, and affected families.
The conference aims to raise international awareness about the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Sudan and to find practical solutions for improving humanitarian access.
The European Union has also allocated EUR 160 million in 2025 for humanitarian assistance within Sudan, EUR 109 million for neighboring countries, and EUR 13 million for stabilization efforts. This brings the EU's total contribution to the regional response to the Sudan crisis to EUR 282 million for 2025. (end)
anr
The announcement was made at a high-level conference on Sudan, co-hosted Tuesday in London by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the African Union, marking the third anniversary of the outbreak of armed conflict in the country.
According to a statement from the European Commission, of the total pledge, EUR 282 million will be provided by the Commission, while the remaining contributions will come from EU Member States.
The EU's aid will be directed towards health care, food assistance, water and sanitation, shelter, and education, focusing on the most vulnerable groups, including internally displaced persons, refugees, host communities, and affected families.
The conference aims to raise international awareness about the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Sudan and to find practical solutions for improving humanitarian access.
The European Union has also allocated EUR 160 million in 2025 for humanitarian assistance within Sudan, EUR 109 million for neighboring countries, and EUR 13 million for stabilization efforts. This brings the EU's total contribution to the regional response to the Sudan crisis to EUR 282 million for 2025. (end)
anr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment