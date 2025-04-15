Celebrated Intellectual Property Attorney Malaika Tyson Joins Lathrop GPM's Chicago Office

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to welcome Malaika to our team," said Kate Tompkins, Director of Practice Management for the Intellectual Property practice group. "Her extensive experience advising innovative companies in the life sciences sector will be a tremendous asset. Her insight will enhance the strategic guidance we offer clients as they navigate the complexities of managing their global IP portfolios."

Tyson assists companies in developing integrated approaches to the strategic management of intellectual property by providing patent and trademark prosecution, competitive intellectual property analysis and portfolio management, trade secret program development and management of complex, multi-faceted intellectual property transactions. She also has experience with post-grant proceedings, patent litigation and European Patent Office patent opposition practice. She represents clients in various areas – particularly in the life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, chemical and material sciences and consumer goods industries.

"I am excited to join the excellent IP attorneys at Lathrop GPM," said Tyson. "Knowing the right tools to protect intellectual property is often key to building a profitable and sustainable life sciences business. Throughout my career, I have used my knowledge of IP law and the nuances of this industry to guide clients to success, and I look forward to continuing in this work for Lathrop GPM."

Tyson has experience counseling universities, research institutions, multinational companies, and startups for domestic and international prosecution of life sciences technologies. During her law career, she has been widely recognized for her work and has received many honors, including making the prestigious Crain's Notable Women in Law list in 2024.

Tyson earned her law degree from the University of Chicago and her Ph.D. in Chemistry from Purdue University. Before practicing law, she was a senior research and development scientist at Sigma-Aldrich Biotechnology in St. Louis.

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service Am Law 200 law firm with over 360 attorneys and other legal professionals in 13 offices. Meeting the legal needs of businesses, organizations and high-net-worth individuals, our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: corporate, tax and business transactions, labor, employment and franchise law, litigation, intellectual property, private client services, real estate, and trusts and estates. We help clients grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

