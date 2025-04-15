Roofbids Launches New Online Roofing Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RoofBids announces the launch of its online roofing platform, offering vetted local contractors and a scam-free process to simplify roofing projects for homeowners

Winter Garden, Florida, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoofBids is changing the roofing process for homeowners by launching its new online roofing platform. This new one-stop shop, which launches in May, will allow you to get your roofing project done by finding the most trusted roof contractors in your local area.





Roofing projects can be painful for many homeowners, with the number one issue being that so many get scammed. Much like an auto repair shop, an inherent element of trust must be part of an owner's relationship with a roofer. You may not be a roofing expert, but that doesn't mean you have to allow yourself to be vulnerable and taken advantage of by nefarious parties.

Over 50% of all roof-related projects will have workmanship issues that must be addressed after the initial work is completed. Thus, you need a team you can trust to deliver outstanding work and reliable service afterward.

In the current roofing ecosystem, it is far too easy for homeowners to fall victim to malicious malpractice. Over 80% of new roof contractors leave the business within three years. This indicates the quality of work they deliver and has even more dire ramifications for those served: the contractor's closure leaves them with no warranty recourse.





The Benefits of RoofBids

RoofBids' new online platform helps homeowners navigate this world, giving them access to the most trusted roof contractors in their local area. Every contractor featured on the platform has been fully vetted through the company's twenty-plus-point application and review process.

RoofBids limits its partners so you don't get inundated with random contractors. With its new online platform, there are no aggressive sales pitches, just a simple online process. With RoofBids, you get 2-3 quotes on your dashboard, make the selection, and get your project ready to start.

The Origins of RoofBids

Joe Casalese is the Chief Connections Officer and founder of RoofBids, a Central Florida-based company revolutionizing the roofing industry with a new digital platform to connect homeowners with trusted and vetted roofing contractors. RoofBids will launch in May to eliminate the common frustrations, scams, and inefficiencies afflicting the home improvement and roofing industries.

RoofBids was born from a clear need. Soon after Joe joined the industry and became disillusioned by its questionable practices. "We were taking advantage of so many people who were uninformed," he recalls.

This experience led him to create RoofBids, a platform driven by integrity and trust designed to advocate for property owners.

Lesson Learned

The roofing industry has been built on the back of practices that take advantage of and ultimately leave the homeowner at a loss. From scams to high-pressure sales to false insurance claims to overinflated insurance claims to payments made directly to roof contractors instead of the homeowners, these questionable practices have taken advantage of people for too long. Now, RoofBids is striving to set all of that straight.

A Brighter Future

Looking ahead, RoofBids aims to restore trust in an industry where it's been lacking for too long. Joe envisions a future where homeowners feel confident and at peace when taking on roofing projects, knowing they have access to reliable, vetted professionals.

With continued growth, RoofBids may expand into other home improvement segments, bringing the same commitment to integrity, transparency, and simplicity that it brings to roofing today.

About RoofBids

RoofBids is disrupting the roofing industry the way Zillow disrupted the realtor industry. Both industries have a low net promoter score, indicating a lack of trust and service. RoofBids is a change agent, not a roof contractor, and an opportunity to understand what their roof project will take and who to trust to get it done right.

