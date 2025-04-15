Qatar Sand Drag Racing Competition Concludes With Action-Packed Finale

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth and final round of the Qatar Sand Drag Racing Competition wrapped up at the Qatar Racing Club (QRC) track in the Sealine area, showcasing intense battles and thrilling challenges featuring some of the most powerful sand vehicles. Over the course of two action-packed days, the event drew top athletes from Qatar and the Gulf region, with strong participation across the board.

Held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the finale delivered impressive results, reflecting the high level of competition across all sixteen categories of the championship.

In the motorcycle and Polaris vehicle competitions, Abdulrahman Al Nasr claimed his first victory in the Motocross category (two-wheeled bikes), marking his fifth podium finish this season. He outperformed Ahmed Al Bakr.

In the ATV (four-wheeled quad bikes) competitions, which were divided into three categories, Mohammed Al Mazmi secured his second consecutive win in the Modified category. The title in the Professional Modified category went for the fourth consecutive round to racer Mohammed Al Mazmi while Dawood Al Sharshani achieved his first win in the Open category. As for the UTV vehicles, racer Hassan Ali Abdulkarim recorded his second consecutive and third overall win in the championship.

In the Professional Modified category, Muhanna Al Naimi climbed to the top of the podium, leaving the second and third spots to racers Hassan Ali Abdulkarim and Mohammed Safar, respectively.

The strongest UTV category - the Unlimited category - witnessed Yaqoub Mubarak Al Alawi claiming his fourth title, and finally, in the Polaris category for Kids, Hommoud Al Sulaiti claimed first place.

As usual, the intensity of the competition ramped up on the second day with the arrival of the most powerful engines with the action kicking off with the buggy categories.

The title in the first category (Spring Suspension) went to the winner of the opening round, Mohammed Al Sulaiti, while the winner of the previous three rounds, Abdullah Al Sulaiti, finished second.

Muhanna Al Naimi returned to claim his second title of the championship by winning the second category (Airbag Suspension), outperforming Mohammed Al Mohannadi. In the cars powered by 6-cylinder engines, the Nitrous category title was won by Faisal Al Balushi, ahead of Muhanna Al Naimi in second. As for the Turbocharged 6-cylinder category, it was split into two divisions: one for cars with their original chassis and one for modified chassis.

In the original chassis division, Khalid Al Habsi took the win ahead of Hassan Al Zaabi while Abdullah Al Dhahmani came out on top in the modified chassis division.

For the 8-cylinder engine cars, there were also two categories: Nitrous and Turbo. Issa Musharbek claimed his second consecutive title in the Nitrous category with Ibrahim Al Shunaifi topping the Turbo category.

The final and most thrilling category was the Open class, which witnessed fierce battles. In the end, Mishaal Al Khaldi emerged victorious, followed by Abdulaziz Al Yahya in second and Musaed Al Hatlani in third.

QRC General Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the top three winners in each category.