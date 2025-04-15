Switzerland Records Below-Average Number Of Avalanche Deaths

Deutsch de Winter 2024/2025 fordert unterdurchschnittlich wenige Lawinentote Original Read more: Winter 2024/2025 fordert unterdurchschnittlich wenige Lawinentot

Ten people died in avalanches in the Swiss Alps last winter, according to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF). This is below the average for the past 20 years. This content was published on April 15, 2025 - 12:13

Between October 1, 2024, and April 14, 2025, a total of 172 avalanches were reported that caused damage, either to people or property, SLF said on Tuesday. Of these, 156 were triggered by humans.

A total of 216 people were caught up in an avalanche. This was slightly above the average of the last 20 years (205 people). There were ten fatalities in nine avalanche incidents – well below the 20-year average of 19 fatalities.

