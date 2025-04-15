Switzerland Records Below-Average Number Of Avalanche Deaths
-
Deutsch
de
Winter 2024/2025 fordert unterdurchschnittlich wenige Lawinentote
Original
Read more: Winter 2024/2025 fordert unterdurchschnittlich wenige Lawinentot
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Between October 1, 2024, and April 14, 2025, a total of 172 avalanches were reported that caused damage, either to people or property, SLF said on Tuesday. Of these, 156 were triggered by humans.
A total of 216 people were caught up in an avalanche. This was slightly above the average of the last 20 years (205 people). There were ten fatalities in nine avalanche incidents – well below the 20-year average of 19 fatalities.More More Why the Swiss are experts at predicting avalanches
This content was published on Jan 17, 2018 Can avalanches be managed? An in-depth look at the latest Swiss snow science.Read more: Why the Swiss are experts at predicting avalanche
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment