Swiss Emissions Fall By 2%
The biggest drop was recorded in the industrial sector, followed by the building sector, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) said on Tuesday. These two sectors each account for around 22% of Switzerland's emissions.External Content
Industry emitted 9.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents, or 0.7 million tonnes less than in 2022. According to the FOEN, this was mainly due to a reduction in cement production. Compared with 1990, emissions in this sector are 32% lower.
The building sector also emitted 9.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents (-0.3 million tonnes). Despite a cooler winter, consumption of gas and heating oil fell, said the FOEN. This is explained by the increase in the number of heat pumps installed up to 2023. Since 1990, the building sector has reduced its emissions by 46%.More More Why Switzerland's carbon footprint is bigger than you think
