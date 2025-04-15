Swiss Emissions Fall By 2%

Français fr Gaz à effet de serre: légère baisse des émissions en 2023 en Suisse Original Read more: Gaz à effet de serre: légère baisse des émissions en 2023 en Suiss

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland emitted 40.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents in 2023, 1 million tonnes less than the previous year. Overall, greenhouse gas emissions were 26% lower than in 1990. The Alpine nation has committed to reducing its emissions by half compared with 1990 levels by 2030. This content was published on April 15, 2025 - 14:22 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The biggest drop was recorded in the industrial sector, followed by the building sector, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) said on Tuesday. These two sectors each account for around 22% of Switzerland's emissions.

External Content

Industry emitted 9.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents, or 0.7 million tonnes less than in 2022. According to the FOEN, this was mainly due to a reduction in cement production. Compared with 1990, emissions in this sector are 32% lower.

The building sector also emitted 9.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents (-0.3 million tonnes). Despite a cooler winter, consumption of gas and heating oil fell, said the FOEN. This is explained by the increase in the number of heat pumps installed up to 2023. Since 1990, the building sector has reduced its emissions by 46%.

More More Why Switzerland's carbon footprint is bigger than you think

This content was published on Jan 23, 2025 Per capita CO2 emissions in Switzerland are lower than the world average. But the picture changes radically when you consider the emissions related to products imported from abroad.

Read more: Why Switzerland's carbon footprint is bigger than you thin