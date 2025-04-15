MSME Ministry Invites Entries For National Awards 2024

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises has announced that applications for the National MSME Awards 2024 are now being accepted from April 14 to May 13, 2025.

Eligible MSMEs across the country can submit their applications through the National Award portal or through the integrated Rashtriya Puraskar Portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The National MSME Awards recognise outstanding performance and innovative contributions of entrepreneurs in the MSME sector.

The awards span multiple categories including Manufacturing Entrepreneurship, Service Entrepreneurship, and Special Categories for women entrepreneurs, SC/ST entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs from the North Eastern Region, and those belonging to the 'Divyang' category.

The scheme also includes rankings for states, Union Territories, aspirational districts, and banks for their contributions toward MSME development.

Award winners receive cash prizes ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, along with trophies and certificates.

The recognition allows awardees to display the award symbol on their company letterheads and promotional materials, and the cash prize is exempt from income tax under section 10(17) of the Income Tax Act 1961.

MSMEs interested in applying must meet several eligibility conditions, including having a valid Udyam Registration, environmental clearance, and necessary industrial licenses.

The selection process involves initial screening at the state level through State Level Selection Committees (SLSC), followed by evaluation at the national level by the National Level Selection Committee (NLSC).

All member MSMEs of industry associations are encouraged to participate in this opportunity to gain national recognition for their achievements and contributions to India's economic growth.

Detailed guidelines for the awards can be accessed through the application portals.

