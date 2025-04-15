Fitrat Rejects Washington Post Report About US Weapons

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Tuesday rejected a Washington Post report that some American weapons in Afghanistan had fallen into the hands of militants in Pakistan.

The post reported that US weapons from Afghan war gave Pakistani militants a deadly advantage, saying it found that sixty-three weapons seized from militants in Pakistan were provided by the US government to Afghan forces during America's 20-year war.

The IEA said American weapons were safe in Afghanistan, but these weapons had been sold on the black market in the past.

“This does not mean that everyone who has American weapons must have received them from Afghanistan,” said Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, while responding to the report:

“It is wrong to say that American weapons and other ammunition have been smuggled from Afghanistan to other countries and have reached the hands of some militant groups there.”

Fitrat said weapons in the past were supplied in containers to occupying forces from Karachi and other ports through Pakistan and those convoys had been many times attacked and broken and their weapons and equipment reached the black market.

Fitrat said all military ammunition and all weapons in Afghanistan have been safely and securely stored and any kind of smuggling has been prevented.

