Orange County-Based Moving & Storage Company Responds To California's Outbound Migration Surge With Interstate Services

From Cali to the East Coast, Terry Moving & Storage is the premier interstate moving company

Terry Moving & Storage Recognized as a Top-Rated Provider During Record Number of Moves Out of the Golden State

- Mark Terry

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As California continues to experience record outbound migration, Terry Moving & Storage, an Orange County-based company, is being recognized as one of the top-rated interstate moving service providers, helping residents and businesses transition out of state with ease.

A 2024 U.S. Migration Report highlights a clear trend: more people are leaving California than entering it, citing economic pressures such as high housing costs, elevated taxes, and regulatory challenges. With San Diego and Los Angeles listed among the top outbound cities nationwide, the demand for trusted, full-service moving solutions has never been higher.

Additionally, census reports that the South remains the fastest-growing region with a population gain of nearly 1.8 million - a change of 1.4% between 2023 and 2024, "The South added more people than all other regions combined, making it both the fastest-growing and largest-gaining region in the country."

Terry Moving & Storage has the resources for this migration. The company offers professional interstate services, including personalized packing, transport, and secure short and long-term storage. The company provides transport to states across the United States, including Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida, which are key destinations for relocating Californians.

“We've seen a significant increase in interstate relocation requests over the past few years,” said Mark Terry, owner of Terry Moving & Storage.“Our team is proud to be a trusted partner during such an important transition in our customers' lives. We aim to deliver not just logistics but peace of mind.”

Terry Moving & Storage's 5-star customer ratings, A+ BBB rating, and stellar reputation for professionalism have positioned the company as a preferred choice among individuals, families, and businesses navigating major relocations. In addition to residential services, the moving company offers commercial moving, comprehensive storage solutions, and concierge-style customer support.

Company highlights include:

*Consistently rated five stars across major platforms for service excellence.

*Fully licensed and insured for interstate relocations.

*Climate-controlled, monitored storage facility in Orange County.

*Turnkey solutions include packing, loading, transportation, and storage.

*Personalized, one-on-one customer service from quote to final delivery.

As demographic shifts continue to redefine the national moving landscape, Terry Moving & Storage remains committed to setting the standard for professional relocation services.

Visit terrymovingoc today to request a free quote !

ABOUT TERRY MOVING & STORAGE

With nearly four decades of experience, Terry Moving & Storage provides dependable and efficient services for local, interstate, and commercial moves. The company is known for its integrity, comprehensive solutions, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Current deals include 25% off boxes, 10% off packing labor, and one month of FREE Storage. Terry Moving & Storage is a full-service moving and storage company based in Orange County, California.

Mark Terry

Terry Moving & Storage

+1 949-587-9490

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.