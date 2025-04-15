3D Alchemy Officially Launches — A Groundbreaking Dapp Bringing AI-Powered 3D Generation To The Solana Blockchain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3D Alchemy launches on Solana, delivering instant AI-powered 3D model generation from text and image prompts through a powerful new Web3 dApp.

New York, NY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 meets AI in the most creative way yet. The much-anticipated 3D Alchemy platform has officially launched on April 14, introducing a next-generation decentralized application (dApp) that fuses artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to deliver instant 3D asset creation from simple 2D images or text prompts.

Designed for artists, game developers, metaverse creators, and digital innovators, 3D Alchemy is poised to democratize the 3D design process, making it accessible, fast, and cost-effective.











What is 3D Alchemy AI?

At its core, 3D Alchemy is an AI-based Web3 ecosystem that enables users to generate highly detailed, production-ready 3D models in just minutes - no prior 3D modeling experience required.

Whether you're uploading a PNG sketch, submitting a product image, or simply describing an idea in words, 3D Alchemy's advanced generative models can translate your input into downloadable GLB-format 3D assets, ready to use across games, VR/AR environments, or digital marketplaces.

Key Features of the Platform



Image to 3D Asset Conversion: Upload a PNG or JPG image - whether AI-generated (via DALL·E 3) or manually created - and convert it into a 3D model using our multi-view reconstruction and voxel-based processing pipeline.

Text to 3D Asset Generation: Describe your vision with a simple prompt. Using GPT-4, the system interprets natural language to generate a fully renderable 3D model with appropriate shape, style, and texture.

Asset Variant Manipulation: Fine-tune specific regions of an existing 3D asset by applying new text or image prompts. This feature is ideal for iterative design and localized model editing. 3D Art Design Library: Browse a curated gallery of AI-generated 3D art. Each card links to a downloadable GLB file - perfect for inspiration, resale, or integration into your own projects.

Under the Hood: How It Works

At the core of 3D Alchemy is a family of advanced large generation models designed for high-quality, versatile 3D modeling. These models combine sparse voxel structures with robust visual features, enabling precision and detail at every stage.

3D Alchemy leverages a proprietary two-step generation architecture designed for precision, realism, and scalability:



Sparse Structure Generation: Using a rectified flow transformer backbone, the model generates a skeletal voxel structure, outlining the geometry of the object while preserving spatial efficiency. Latent Detail Filling: Latent vectors are then placed in the active voxels. These latents are encoded by fusing multi-view image features, capturing fine textures, materials, and visual details that enhance the 3D object's fidelity.

This architecture ensures high-quality output with low computational cost - optimized for both performance and scalability across decentralized environments.

Token Utility: Introducing $ALCHAI

Unlock the full potential of the 3D Alchemy dApp with the $ALCHAI token - a utility token that grants users unrestricted access to all features.

Token Overview:



Token Name: 3D Alchemy

Ticker: $ALCHAI

Blockchain: Solana

Type: Utility Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Use Cases for $ALCHAI:



Unlock full access to all dApp features

Access premium tools such as advanced model editing, high-resolution exports, and batch generation

Participate in the upcoming Web3 marketplace to buy, sell, or license exclusive 3D models Governance rights for future platform updates and roadmap decisions

As the platform scales and user engagement increases, the demand for $ALCHAI is expected to grow, making it a core element of the 3D Alchemy ecosystem.

Explore the Future of 3D Creation

3D Alchemy AI opens the door to endless creative possibilities across gaming, virtual reality, animation, and more. Whether you're designing a metaverse experience or building digital assets for your next project, 3D Alchemy delivers unmatched speed, realism, and ease of use.

3D Alchemy is built for a diverse range of users, including 3D artists seeking speed, flexibility, and automation; game developers creating assets for metaverses and virtual worlds; and designers who want to prototype in 3D without relying on traditional modeling software. It also serves NFT creators and collectors looking to generate 3D-compatible digital assets, as well as educators and students exploring the intersections of AI, 3D design, and Web3 technologies.

Join the Alchemical Revolution

With the launch of 3D Alchemy, creating complex 3D models is no longer reserved for professionals or tech-savvy creators. Through the power of artificial intelligence and the transparency of blockchain, 3D Alchemy makes advanced 3D content creation accessible to everyone.

Official Links:



Website: Whitepaper:

About 3D Alchemy

3D Alchemy is an AI-powered Web3 platform that converts 2D images or text prompts into detailed 3D models in minutes. Built on the Solana blockchain, it enables creators to easily generate, customize, and monetize 3D assets for use in games, virtual worlds, and digital art.

Website | Whitepaper

3D Alchemy

