SIERRA7 PARTNERS WITH SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY's D'aniello INSTITUTE TO PROVIDE PMP, CISSP, AND ITIL TRAINING FOR VETERAN EMPLOYEES AND SPOUSES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a SDVOSB, Sierra7 is deeply committed to supporting Veterans in their post-military careers, as well as their families. This partnership with the D'Aniello Institute strengthens that commitment by providing world-class training opportunities that help Veterans and their spouses advance in project management, cybersecurity, and IT service management.

"At Sierra7, we recognize the immense value that Veterans and the military community as a whole brings to the workforce, and we are dedicated to empowering them with the skills and certifications needed to excel in their careers," said Laurie Winglass, Sierra7 Chief People and Talent Officer. "By partnering with Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute, we are ensuring that our military community employees have access to the best training resources available-at no cost to them."

Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute is nationally recognized for its programs supporting military service members, Veterans, and their families. Through this partnership, Sierra7 employees who have served or are currently serving in the Reserves, will benefit from flexible, high-quality training programs designed specifically for military community members transitioning to or advancing in civilian careers.

"We are proud to partner with Sierra7 on this pilot workforce development initiative. Their commitment to supporting Veterans and military spouses aligns perfectly with our mission to provide meaningful post-service career pathways through the IVMF's Onward to Opportunity training program. By equipping Sierra7 employees with in-demand skills through these specialized learning pathways, we are not only investing in individual career growth but also strengthening the broader Veteran workforce and ensuring success after military service," said Barb Carson, Managing Director Programs and Services, Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

This initiative is part of Sierra7's broader commitment to workforce development, professional growth, and Veteran empowerment. By investing in its employees' education and training, Sierra7 continues to create opportunities for career advancement and success in the federal contracting industry.

About Sierra7

Sierra7, Inc. is a leading technology solutions company providing services such as IT modernization and healthcare systems innovation to help federal agencies optimize resources, streamline processes, and implement commercial best practices. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and CMMI-SVC Level 3-appraised member of the government technology and services industry, Sierra7 holds critical federal government prime contracts, including T4NG, VHA-IHT, GSA VETS 2, NIH CIO-SP3, NASA SEWP V, VA TeleCare Companion, and several GSA schedules. Sierra7 is certified in ISO 9001-2015, ISO/IEC 2000-1:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 20243:2018. In 2023, Sierra7 ranked No. 459 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and was recognized as a Vet100 honoree. Sierra7 is a proud member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP). This membership enables Sierra7 to integrate the highest standards of accessibility into its offerings, ensuring that its solutions are compliant with the latest accessibility guidelines and regulations.

About Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

The D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University is dedicated to advancing the lives of military service members, Veterans, and their families through career training, education, and entrepreneurship programs. The institute provides industry-leading professional development opportunities tailored to the unique skills and experiences of Veterans.

