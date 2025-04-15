Viventium Strengthens Board With Industry Leaders Steve Pacicco And Pat O’Donnell, Reinforcing Commitment To Payroll, HR, And Healthcare Expertise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium , who offers an industry-leading payroll, HR, and compliance platform purpose-built for healthcare providers, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Pacicco and Pat O'Donnell to its Board of Directors. Their extensive leadership in both payroll and HR technology and healthcare industry innovation underscores Viventium's commitment to delivering industry-specific expertise and cutting-edge workforce solutions.

Pacicco, a recognized leader in healthcare technology, brings decades of experience driving operational excellence and technological advancements in the industry. As President and CEO of MatrixCare, he has led one of the nation's largest post-acute care technology providers, helping healthcare organizations streamline operations and enhance patient care. His career has been dedicated to developing innovative healthcare IT solutions that improve both provider efficiency and patient outcomes.

O'Donnell, a veteran of the human capital management (HCM) technology space, spent nearly 24 years at ADP, where he held executive leadership roles driving growth, transformation, and innovation. Currently CEO of iPipeline, he has deep expertise in scaling workforce technology platforms and improving efficiency for businesses nationwide. His strategic vision aligns seamlessly with Viventium's mission to provide best-in-class payroll and HR solutions tailored to the healthcare sector.

“With Steve and Pat joining our board, we are doubling down on two critical areas: payroll and HR technology leadership, and deep healthcare industry expertise,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium.“As healthcare providers navigate complex workforce challenges, their combined knowledge will be instrumental in ensuring Viventium continues to innovate and serve our clients with industry-leading solutions.”

Viventium remains committed to empowering healthcare organizations with specialized tools that simplify workforce management, allowing providers to focus on delivering high-quality patient care. The addition of Pacicco and O'Donnell further solidifies Viventium's position as healthcare's ally for payroll, HR, and compliance solutions.

About Viventium

Viventium is healthcare's trusted ally for payroll, HR, and compliance, combining innovative solutions with deep expertise in the healthcare industry. Its purpose-built cloud-based platform is designed to tackle the complexity and compliance challenges healthcare providers face, simplifying the workday, every day. Viventium helps organizations hire and retain care staff, improve the employee experience, and drive measurable value. Serving clients in all 50 states and supporting over 500,000 healthcare employees, Viventium enables organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care. It's a new day, with Viventium.

