Urology Care Foundation Announces 2025 Research Awards of Distinction

BALTIMORE, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and the official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Research Awards of Distinction.

The awards acknowledge outstanding contributions to urological research, specifically in pediatrics and prostate cancer. They recognize the accomplishments of previous Urology Care Foundation grant recipients, celebrate the dedication of exemplary research mentors and highlight the efforts of talented early-career scholars.

“We're extremely proud to recognize the extraordinary contributions of this year's awardees,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation president.“Their commitment to advancing urologic research to improve urological care is exemplary. The support of dedicated researchers is central to the Foundation's mission.”

Congratulations to this year's recipients:

John W. Duckett, Jr., MD Pediatric Urology Research Excellence Award

Andrew J. Kirsch, MD, clinical professor and chief of Pediatric Urology, Emory University School of Medicine

Established in 2009, the Duckett Award is named in honor of the late world-renowned pediatric urologist and professor and made possible through a fund established by Mrs. Peggy Duckett-Drach and the Societies for Pediatric Urology. The Duckett Award is presented annually to recognize outstanding work in the field of pediatric urology research.

Richard D. Williams, MD Prostate Cancer Research Excellence Award

Howard Scher, MD, head of Biomarker Development Program, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and professor of medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College

Established in 2013, the Williams Award is named in honor of the late urologist, scientist, mentor and humanitarian. It's made possible through a fund established by Mrs. Beverly Williams. The Williams Award is presented annually to recognize outstanding and impactful research in the field of prostate cancer over the previous 10 years.

Distinguished Mentor Award

John L. Gore, MD, MS, professor, Department of Urology at University of Washington Medical Center, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Established in 2003, the Distinguished Mentor Award recognizes researchers and physician-scientists who have an outstanding track record of fostering the next generation of research by continually providing an excellent training environment and guidance to early-career investigators.

Distinguished Scholar Alumnus Award

Robert Uzzo, MD, MBA, FACS, president and CEO, Fox Chase Cancer Center

Established in 2003, the Distinguished Scholar Alumnus Award recognizes former Urology Care Foundation Research Scholars who have achieved substantial impactful research and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to scholarship and academic leadership in the field.

Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award

Established in 2016, the Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award recognizes a one-year and two-year Research Scholar Award recipient completing their Urology Care Foundation-funded research. Awardees are chosen based on the quality and difficulty of the applicant's project, the potential impact of their studies, demonstrated research productivity, publications generated during the award period and the scholars' potential as future research leaders. Recipients of this award undergo a competitive application process and are selected by the AUA Research Council and Committees.

Venkat Ramakrishnan, MD, PhD , clinical fellow of Pediatric Urology at Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has received a 2025 Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award for a one-year research project on the Development of a Novel Minimally Invasive Intravesical Drug-Delivery Platform to Address Neurogenic Bladder. It was conducted under the mentorship of Rosalyn Adam, PhD, Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Asmaa El-Kenawi, PhD , assistant professor of Urology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Department of Urology, and Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, has received a 2025 Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award for a two-year research project on Identifying Immune Tumor Cell Metabolic Dependencies in Prostate Cancer. It was conducted under the mentorship of Kosj Yamoah, MD, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL, and Michael Koch, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine Department of Urology.

“I'm inspired by the groundbreaking research being conducted by this year's awardees. Their innovative studies in pediatric urology and prostate cancer advance our scientific understanding and pave the way for significant improvements in patient care,” added Steven Kaplan, MD, chair of the AUA's Research Council.“Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of urologic research heralds a bright future for our specialty and sets a new standard for clinical excellence.”

The awardees will be celebrated at the Urology Care Foundation Research Honors Program held at the AUA Annual Meeting in April 2025. To learn more, visit AUAnet.org/researchhonors .

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: .

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

