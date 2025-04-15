Fake Traffic Fine Messages Target Mobile Users In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar mobile users are warned about a sophisticated phishing SMS scam rampantly circulating, where fraudsters posing as the Ministry of Interior (MoI) are sending text messages claiming recipients have unpaid traffic fines.

“Your vehicle has an unpaid traffic fine (No 5965). Please pay the fine by hukooma-moi. top today,” as stated in the fake SMS.

Screenshot of the fake SMS

It is important to note that the link provided in the fraudulent message was impersonating the URL for the official website of Hukoomi (, the centralised government platform for information and services in Qatar.

The scammers have carefully crafted their messages to mimic official communications, making this scheme particularly dangerous for vulnerable individuals. However, they have no way to replicate official government website links that always end with gov"

The fraudulent link appears legitimate but actually directs victims to a convincing replica of the Metrash application.

A screenshot of the fake portal the malicious link leads to.

This fake site is designed to steal personal and financial information from unsuspecting residents.

Mobile users should only check for traffic fines through their installed Metrash app, and familiarize themselves with the proper social media channels of government authorities to prevent falling victim to scams.

Anyone with concerns should contact official MoI channels directly and report suspicious messages immediately.