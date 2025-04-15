Cocomelon Launches First-Ever Brand Campaign Celebrating Parents & Caregivers

That's why millions of us turn to CoComelon for help with routines, milestones, and everyday moments. "The Bath Song" alone has nearly 7 billion views, and our "Potty Training Song " is the most-watched of its kind on YouTube.

These aren't just views-they're moments of support on busy days. And we're giving caregivers more of the support they deserve. That's why today we're launching our biggest brand campaign yet: CoComelon Can Help .

With this campaign, we're making the hard parts of parenting feel just a little easier, meeting families where they are-on and off screen:



Our first-ever ad spot shows how real families use CoComelon every day: Launching today, the 60-second spot highlights how real parents use CoComelon songs to navigate routines with their children (like "this is the way we put on our clothes!") and celebrate milestones ("went to the potty like the big kids do!").



Meet the Melon Squad, our new community offering support to families: A community of local changemakers across America, Melon Squad was formed to support caregivers and champion well-being in their communities. Our participating partners include nonprofits like Hot Mess Express and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, parent-owned organizations like FIT4MOM and Mochas & Minis, and national family-friendly restaurants like Perkins and Huddle House. Together, we're bringing joy through mealtime activity kits, house cleaning, fridge stocking, moms' nights out, hot coffees, thoughtful playdates, and more.



We're keeping it real with humor: We're launching CoCo-fessions-our new parent series where creators like MomChats and DadChats share honest, funny, and heartfelt takes on parenting today. We hope you share your CoCo-fessions, too! And when desperate times call for nursery rhymes, just dial 1-844-TOTLINE for real song support from CoComelon-because parenting was never meant to be a solo act.

Check out our expert-curated collections of CoComelon content tailored to your little one's age and stage: From potty training to picky eating, these curated playlists and other content will launch on YouTube, Pinterest, Babylist, top music platforms, and more.

At CoComelon, we are in it with you: juggling sippy cups, nap schedules, and meltdowns while navigating all the noise. We work closely with child development experts to ensure every song, character and storyline is designed to teach life skills through music. And that's why our year-long campaign focuses on the three biggest challenges parents of little ones face:



Potty Training: CoComelon's "Potty Training Song" is the most popular potty training video of all time on YouTube, with over 420 million views. Later this year, we're making this milestone even more fun with "Gotta Go Zones"-family-friendly restrooms and potty-party pop-ups coming to New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Because when kids finally "go," it's worth celebrating.



Bedtime: With over 1.7 billion views on YouTube, our "Yes Yes Bedtime Song" has become a go-to for families' wind-down routines. That's why we're bringing more calm to bedtime with a new web series. It's a fresh take on lullabies and nighttime rituals for families to relax and enjoy together.

Mealtime: With over 3.3 billion views, "Yes Yes Vegetables" ranks as one of the most popular videos in this category overall on YouTube and has helped countless parents navigate picky eating. We're expanding that support with updated songs, curated playlists, and real-life hacks from fellow parents-giving families even more tools to make mealtime a little easier (and a lot more fun).

Parenting doesn't come with a manual, but it can come with a community. Welcome to ours. Let's sing more, judge less, and support each other-because wherever you are on your parenting journey, CoComelon Can Help .

