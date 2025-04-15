Traditional Wound Care (Fixation, Bandages, Gauze, First Aid Plasters, Dressings) Market - Global Forecasts To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|373
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Rise in Chronic Wounds Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries Rising Number of Road Accidents and Trauma Cases Increasing Expenditure on Chronic Wounds
Restraints
- Limitations Associated with Traditional Wound Care Rising Adoption of Advanced Wound Care Technologies
Opportunities
- Sustained Adoption due to Cost Efficiency and Wide Accessibility Growth Potential of Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Limited Awareness Associated with Wound Care
Case Study Analysis
- Hydrocoll Hydrocolloid Dressings to Support Rapid Wound Healing
Company Profiles
- Solventum Cardinal Health Essity Aktiebolag Paul Hartmann AG Molnlycke Ab Beiersdorf B. Braun SE Owens & Minor, Inc. Kenvue Smith+Nephew Nitto Denko Corporation Mckesson Corporation Dynarex Corporation Medline Industries, Lp Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Medicom Winner Medical Co. Ltd. Vernacare Ltd. Gf Health Products, Inc. Dr. Ausbuttel & Co. GmbH Dermarite Industries, LLC. Gentell Deroyal Industries, Inc. Urgo Medical Dukal, LLC
