Robin Energy Ltd. Announces Availability Of Its 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at and on the Company's website at , in the“Investors” section under“Annual reports”. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request to the Company by writing to:
Robin Energy Ltd.
223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street
Hawaii Royal Gardens
3036 Limassol
Cyprus
or by sending an email to ...
About Robin Energy Ltd.
Robin Energy Ltd. is an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally. Robin currently owns one Handysize tanker vessel that carries petroleum products worldwide.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at . Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.
CONTACT DETAILS
For further information please contact:
Petros Panagiotidis
Robin Energy Ltd.
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment