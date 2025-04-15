Amir, Syrian President Hold Official Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held an official session of talks with HE Ahmad Al-Shara'a, President of the Syrian Arab Republic at the Amiri Diwan today, April 15, 2025.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Syrian President and the accompanying delegation, expressing his happiness with His Excellency's first visit to the State of Qatar and his hope that this visit will contribute to advancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries to broader horizons.

For his part, the Syrian President expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, and his happiness with this visit, stressing his country's keenness to develop bilateral relations and enhance joint coordination to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations between the countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the political and diplomatic fields.

The talks also touched upon the most prominent regional and international developments, and exchanged views on ways to enhance security and stability in the region.



The session was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

From the Syrian side, it was attended by His Excellency Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the President.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honour of the Syrian President, and the accompanying delegation.