Sai Tamhankar Makes A Sizzling Lavani Debut With 'Aalech Mi' From 'Devmanus'

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar made her Lavani debut in the spectacular song "Aalech Mi" from the much-awaited Marathi film "Devmanus".

Known for her compelling performances across genres, Sai stepped into a bold new rhythm with "Aalech Mi", bringing grace, grit, and a whole lot of fire to the screen. The track is composed by the music duo Rohan-Rohan, penned by Tejas Prabh Vijay Deoskar, along with additional lyrics by Rohan Gokhale, and features the powerhouse vocals of Bela Shende, known for her commanding presence in traditional Maharashtrian music. Choreographed by renowned Lavani expert Ashish Patil, the song is a true celebration of movement and spirit.

In a testament to her dedication, Sai spent over 33 hours in rehearsals, immersing herself completely in the art form to deliver a performance that's both authentic and electric.

Calling her experience "amazing", Sai shared,“Performing Lavani for the first time in 'Devmanus' has been an incredibly amazing experience! It's a new shade of me, and I truly enjoyed every bit of it. The song is a catchy, foot-tapping number and the moment I heard it, I was excited to groove on it."

Thanking her team for all the support, she added "I'm truly grateful to Luv Films & Tejas for envisioning me for this song. This Lavani wouldn't have come alive the way it did without Ashish's insight and support. I'm excited for the audience to see this side and I hope they love it as much as I did!”

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films, "Devmanus" is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and features a stellar star cast of Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, and Subodh Bhave in the lead, along with Siddharth Bodke.

A Luv Films Presentation, "Devmanus" is slated for a theatrical release on April 25, 2025.