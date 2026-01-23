Jordanian, Qatari Charities Provide Hot Meals To Affected Families In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of the Gaza Strip, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in partnership with the Qatar Red Crescent and the Jordan Campaign, has implemented a project to distribute hot meals to affected families in the enclave.According to a statement issued by the organization on Friday, the initiative comes as a continuation of its humanitarian role in providing aid and support to the people of Gaza, helping to ease their suffering amid the difficult conditions they are currently facing.The joint effort reflects the spirit of solidarity and collective humanitarian action, as well as a commitment to coordinating relief efforts to deliver urgent and essential assistance to Gaza's residents, contributing to meeting their basic needs and strengthening their resilience.