Cbibank Group Chairman Sun Jiangtao Was Invited To Attend Columbia University's Global Sustainability Leadership Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 13, 2025, Columbia University hosted its highly anticipated annual Global Sustainability Leadership Summit, which also featured the "30 Under 30 & 25 Under 25" Young Leaders Award Ceremony. This prestigious event brought together top business leaders, academic authorities, industry experts, and young pioneers from around the globe to engage in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, space exploration, advanced manufacturing, finance, and international cooperation.Sun Jiangtao, Chairman of CBiBank Group, was invited to attend the summit as a distinguished representative of the financial sector. With over 20 years of experience in electronic payments and banking, Sun shared practical ESG strategies tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), emphasizing their crucial role in the global economy and the need for more inclusive ESG practices.CBiBank, a rising star in U.S. commercial banking, has gained industry recognition for its fully digital operation model. Its online account opening and video verification services not only enhance user experience and operational efficiency but also reduce carbon emissions, aligning with sustainable development goals. The bank has also demonstrated a strong commitment to ESG through strict governance standards, including compliance with international anti-money laundering regulations, robust data security measures, and ethical business practices.Looking ahead, CBiBank is set to play a more active role in shaping and promoting international ESG standards. The bank aims to lead by example in ESG implementation and contribute to building a more open, inclusive, and sustainable global financial ecosystem.

