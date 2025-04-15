Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Syrian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led the well-wishers to welcome President of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmad Al-Shara and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Amiri Terminal at Hamad International Airport today, April 15, 2025, on an official visit to the country.

Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi were also present to receive the President and the accompanying delegation.



