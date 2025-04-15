403
Algeria Says Decision to Expel French Diplomats is Response to Official Arrest
(MENAFN) Algeria has chosen to expel a dozen French diplomats in direct reaction to the recent apprehension of an Algerian consular representative by French authorities.
This move was outlined in an official statement released by Algeria’s Foreign Ministry, which emphasized that the expulsion was a justified and “sovereign” decision made in defense of the nation's autonomy.
According to the ministry’s statement, the actions taken by French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau were viewed as a breach of Algeria’s national authority.
The arrest, which occurred on April 8, was labeled by Algerian officials as both “libelous” and “a flagrant violation of the diplomatic norms.”
The statement asserted that Retailleau’s behavior reignited longstanding diplomatic tensions between Paris and Algiers.
Algeria also held Retailleau accountable for the fallout affecting the relationship between the two nations, cautioning that any further violations of its sovereignty would trigger “a firm and appropriate response based on reciprocity.”
This language underscores Algeria's intent to match any future provocations with equal measures.
In a separate comment, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot acknowledged that the expulsion of the diplomats was indeed linked to the recent detention of three Algerian citizens.
These individuals, based on French authorities, were “suspected of serious offenses on French national territory.”
Among those allegedly involved is a consular representative, suspected in the kidnapping of Amir Boukhors—widely known as “Amir DZ”—a France-based social media figure outspoken against Algerian governance.
French prosecutors formally charged the trio on Friday in connection with Boukhors’ abduction, which reportedly took place in the outskirts of Paris earlier this month.
