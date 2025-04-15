Etihad Launches Summer Sale

Dhaka: The UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways, launched its biggest annual sale on Monday, (April 14), offering up to 30pc off flight tickets to various destinations across its network.

The Mega Tuesday offer was introduced ahead of the upcoming summer break.

Travellers can book flights at special sale fares until April 18 to various Etihad destinations, including Prague and Warsaw, launching in June, and travel between May 1 and September 30.

Passengers can also avail themselves of an additional 10 per cent off on all destinations using the promotional code EYEXTRA10 when booking their tickets on Tuesday, April 15, the carrier said.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said,“Summer is the perfect time to create unforgettable travel memories, and we're making it easier with these special fares across our network.”

“Whether you're dreaming of pristine beaches, cultural adventures, or family fun, our summer sale offers something for everyone. Book early and give yourself something wonderful to look forward to,” De said.

The airline also said it is working to enhance the travel experience offered, focusing on families, expanded destinations, and unique culinary offerings.

The airline is launching 14 new destinations this year, alongside seasonal routes to Antalya, Santorini, and Nice, providing a wider range of travel options as well.

The UAE's national carrier said Monday it has welcomed the sixth Airbus A350 to its growing fleet.

The aircraft arrived in Abu Dhabi this weekend following a successful delivery flight from Toulouse, France, the carrier said.

This summer, Etihad will begin operating the A350 to Atlanta, its newest and sixth gateway into North America and one of 16 new routes Etihad is launching this year.

