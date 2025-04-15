403
Serentica Renewables Signs Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC to Supply 200 MW of Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy to Uttar Pradesh
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 April 2025: Serentica Renewables, a leading renewable energy provider in India, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Limited for the supply of 200 MW of Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) to Uttar Prade’h’s distribution companies (DISCOMS). The project will utilize hybrid solar, wind, and battery storage assets across multiple states, ensuring on-demand renewable power during the s’ate’s critical morning and evening peak hours.
The project will be developed across several states, utilizing Ser’ntica’s state-of-the-art hybrid renewable energy infrastructure. The integration of large-scale energy storage ensures the availability of renewable power even during periods of low generation. This reliable power supply is expected to reduce the reliance on conventional thermal power, contributing to a greener, more sustainable energy mix for Uttar Pradesh.
Akshay Hiranandani, CEO of Serentica Renewables“ said, “This agreement exemplifies our commitment to providing reliable and sustainable renewable energy solutions. By integrating solar, wind, and advanced storage technologies, we can offer Uttar Pradesh a consistent, firm energy supply, particularly during times of high demand, contributing to the state's energy transition goals. Our FDRE model ensures that we can deliver clean energy when it's most needed, contributing to the state’s energy transiti”n”
Serentica's firm dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) solution aims to provide reliable, cost-effective green power to India's industrial and commercial sectors, addressing the intermittency challenges of renewable energy. By leveraging advanced technologies, Serentica enables a stable transition to clean energy for industries, playing a crucial role in India's net-zero ambitions.
