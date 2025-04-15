EQS-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

PharmaSGP with significant increase in revenues and EBITDA in 2024

15.04.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

PharmaSGP with significant increase in revenues and EBITDA in 2024 Gräfelfing, April 15, 2025 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the German OTC pharmaceutical company PharmaSGP Holding SE significantly increased its revenues from 2023 by 17.5% to € 118.8 million in the 2024 financial year. The sole driver of the positive business development in the past year was the organic growth of the product portfolio. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) reached € 37.2 million in the 2024 financial year, an increase of 9.2% compared to the previous year (€ 34.1 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 31.3% (previous year: 33.7%). Adjusted EBITDA is therefore at the upper end of the forecast range, while revenues slightly exceed the forecast for the full year 2024. "We are very satisfied with the business performance in the 2024 financial year, in which we once again achieved outstanding revenues and EBITDA figures and significantly outperformed the growth rate of the OTC pharmacy market relevant to us. The profitable growth in a challenging market environment underlines the strength of our platform strategy, enabling us to continuously drive forward the organic expansion of our portfolio and unlocking the potential of newly added products quickly, effectively and across national borders," comments Peter Gerckens, who initially joined the PharmaSGP Management Board team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in July 2024 and succeeded Natalie Weigand as CEO on January 1, 2025. After more than seven years at the helm of the company, she stepped down from her position for personal reasons. CFO Michael Rudolf adds: "Driven by our high-quality products and our successful marketing strategy, our core markets in particular achieved significant revenues growth in 2024. In order to further increase our growth momentum, we will continue to launch new products on the market in the current year and explore attractive M&A opportunities for the targeted expansion of our existing brand portfolio. Thanks to our strong financial base, we have the necessary scope for this." For the current financial year 2025, the Management Board of PharmaSGP expects a further increase in revenues in a range between € 122.0 million and € 128.0 million. For adjusted EBITDA, the Management Board forecasts earnings of between € 37.0 million and € 39.0 million. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9% to 32.0%. The forecast for the 2025 financial year takes into account, among other things, the continuing high level of uncertainty in the geopolitical and global economic situation. Further developments over the course of the year and the potential consequences for Germany and Europe are currently unforeseeable. PharmaSGP will publish its full annual report for 2024 on April 30, 2025. OVERVIEW OF PRELIMINARY YEAR-ON-YEAR FIGURES Consolidated figures (in € million) 2024 2023 ∆ Revenues 118.8 101.1 +17.5% Adjusted EBITDA 37.2 34.1 +9.2% Unadjusted EBITDA 37.1 34.0 +8.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.3% 33.7% Unadjusted EBITDA margin 31.2% 33.6% Revenues by region (in € million) 2024 2023 ∆ Germany 80.3 73.4 +9.5% Italy 22.9 13.6 +68.9% Austria 12.3 10.5 +17.4% Other European countries 3.3 3.7 -11.0% Revenues share by region 2024 2023 Germany 68% 73% Italy 19% 13% Austria 10% 10% Other European countries 3% 4% Revenues by product category (in € million) 2024 2023 ∆ Health Brands 115.1 97.5 +18.1% Beauty Brands 3.6 3.5 +2.6%

Jakob Hafer

Phone: +49-611-20585522

ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with a focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects. The Company's core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX® for rheumatic pain and Restaxil® for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol®, thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe. In 2024, PharmaSGP generated revenues of € 118.8 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3% based on preliminary, unaudited figures. In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP's product offering, increase PharmaSGP's European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.

