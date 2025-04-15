403
UN: Attacks on Sudan Displacement Camp Leave Over 300 Dead
(MENAFN) The United Nations reported on Monday that local sources indicate over 300 civilians were killed in recent attacks on the famine-stricken Zamzam displacement camp in Sudan's North Darfur region. UN humanitarians expressed grave concern over the mass casualties and widespread displacement following intense fighting on Friday and Saturday in and around Zamzam, the Abu Shouk displacement camp, and the town of El Fasher.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that "preliminary figures from local sources indicate that more than 300 civilians have been killed, including 10 humanitarian personnel from the NGO Relief International who lost their lives while operating one of the last functioning health centers in Zamzam camp."
The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) also reported that over 23 children were among the victims of the attacks.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the killings, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Monday.
"Our Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, also condemned the violence in the strongest terms and called for an immediate end to the hostilities and the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers," Dujarric said, adding, "The perpetrators of these attacks must be brought to justice."
