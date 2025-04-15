403
Greece, France Boost Defense Ties with New Missile Deal
(MENAFN) Local media reports indicate that Greece is set to purchase 16 Exocet anti-ship missiles from France. The agreement was formalized in Athens during a meeting between French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, as reported by a public broadcaster.
In light of ongoing security challenges, Dendias emphasized the necessity for Greece to maintain a strategic advantage over neighboring countries. He also reiterated his opposition to defense collaborations between Turkey and the European Union.
Additionally, Dendias confirmed the potential acquisition of another FDI-class frigate from France, which would add to the three already on order.
Lecornu reaffirmed France’s dedication to the Eastern Mediterranean and expressed a desire to increase the production of FDI-class frigates for the Greek Navy.
After discussions with Dendias, Lecornu also met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who supported Dendias’s viewpoint. Mitsotakis stated that defense partnerships between the EU and external nations should align with the bloc’s strategic objectives and foreign policy.
France continues to be a vital defense partner for Greece, having recently supplied Rafale fighter jets and FDI-class frigates. Greece has utilized earlier models of the Exocet missile for many years.
