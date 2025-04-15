OWN DREAM 2025 Global Launch: Merging Eastern Philosophy And AI To Redefine Luxury Fashion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative fashion brand OWN DREAM introduces AI-driven tailoring and sustainable design to global markets, redefining the future of premium menswear









Image by Own Dream

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OWN DREAM, a pioneering fashion brand rooted in Eastern philosophy, has officially launched its global expansion with a bold introduction to international markets. The launch event showcased a remarkable blend of technology, art, and humanistic values, marking a significant milestone in the brand's global strategy. As the first Asian apparel brand to deeply integrate AI-driven customization with Eastern aesthetics, OWN DREAM has captured global attention with its flagship Prima Cotton High-Stretch Shirts and its unique“Adaptive Elegance” philosophy.

Watch the shirt celebration video here:

From Eastern Craftsmanship to Global Innovation

Founded by Christopher Zhu, OWN DREAM began as a transformative vision to redefine the relationship between people and their clothing. Drawing from the belief that“clothing shapes identity,” Zhu transitioned from traditional manufacturing to lead a cross-disciplinary team spanning materials engineering, behavioral science, and design technology. The result: garments designed not only for style and comfort but as“silent lifelong companions.”

At the global debut, OWN DREAM introduced its Sustainable Fashion strategy, highlighting its use of proprietary Pima cotton-silk blends and AI-assisted production. Each garment is engineered to“transcend generations,” combining algorithmic design with contextual aesthetics. Guests at the event praised the shirts' ergonomic fit, remarking that“wearing an OWN DREAM shirt feels like having an invisible tailor.”

Rooted in Eastern Wisdom, Leading Global Trends

Leveraging a proprietary database of 2 million male body types and 120 fit parameters across 33 body zones, OWN DREAM delivers tailored fits for elite professionals around the world. The Prima Cotton High-Stretch Shirt features high-density, spring-knit fabric with 8x elasticity-offering seamless adaptability for fast-paced, professional lifestyles.

Positioned between the legacy of Brooks Brothers and the innovation of Hugo Boss, OWN DREAM combines smart technology with human-centric design, offering a fresh alternative in the luxury space.

Built on Innovation and Research

The brand's commitment to innovation is driven by five specialized research divisions:



Advanced Fabric Technology Institute

High-Stretch Shirt Laboratory

Skin Comfort Research Center

AI Data Analytic Hub Resilience Philosophy Productization Committee

Six Key Advantages



Omni-Stretch Fabric: Proprietary 8x-stretch material crafted with high-density spring yarns for superior flexibility.

Wrinkle-Free Technology: Maintains structure after 50 washes, supported by 9 internal support bones for a 360° crisp look.

Eterna-Collar: Arc-Support Design and 10cm engineered elastic lining keep collars in place without folding.

AI Precision Tailoring: Custom fits using global data across 120 fit metrics for a superior tailored experience.

Concierge Service: 24/7 personal stylists, global 7-day delivery, and a 15-day remake guarantee. Resilience Philosophy: Fashion that supports ambition and ease-bridging the gap between comfort and authority.

OWN DREAM's Resilience Philosophy encourages fluidity between professional and personal life. Designed as a "second skin" for high performers, these shirts offer comfort without sacrificing confidence.“True luxury means never having to choose between success and comfort,” the design team notes.

Defining the Future of Luxury Fashion

More than just a fashion label, OWN DREAM represents a new era of self-expression and mindful luxury. By uniting sustainability, AI innovation, and cultural storytelling, the brand empowers wearers to feel seen, respected, and confident.

As it brings China's premium businesswear culture to the world stage, OWN DREAM is setting new standards in modern elegance-merging traditional craftsmanship with global innovation. With its deep cultural roots and future-forward design, OWN DREAM is redefining what it means to dress with purpose and pride in the 21st century.

About OWN DREAM

OWN DREAM is a global menswear brand founded on Eastern philosophy, human-centric design, and AI-driven innovation . Known for its high-stretch premium shirts and personalized fit technology, OWN DREAM blends sustainability with cultural sophistication. With a mission to empower professionals worldwide through adaptable fashion, OWN DREAM continues to push the boundaries of smart luxury. Learn more at

Media Contact:

OWN DREAM

(+1) 213-241-9674

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at