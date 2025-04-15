Baku Slams French Foreign Policy As Hypocritical And Harmful To Peace

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan demands that France put an end to actions that do not serve peace and undermine stability in the region, Azernews reports, citing the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizadeh, as he said in response to a question from local media regarding the allegations made by French officials against Azerbaijan.

"We firmly reject and condemn the allegations referred to by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, and echoed by the French ambassador to Azerbaijan. The double standards in France's policy - declaring intentions for peace while taking actions that fuel conflict - reveal a troubling inconsistency. Such a hypocritical approach hampers prospects for lasting peace in the region. France's provision of lethal weapons to Armenia, along with its persistently anti-Azerbaijani stance, disrupts the peace process and directly contradicts Minister Barrot's publicly expressed concerns about regional tensions," he said.

In addition, Hajizadeh noted that although finalizing the draft peace agreement is a significant step, France is well aware that signing a peace treaty and ensuring lasting stability also requires addressing core issues - particularly, the removal of territorial claims in Armenia's Constitution and the formal dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and other related structures.

"Obstructing judicial proceedings against individuals accused of crimes against humanity not only interferes with the country's sovereignty but also undermines efforts to ensure accountability for horrific atrocities. France's interference in this regard, by shielding perpetrators, only serves to perpetuate impunity. Instead of meddling in regional affairs, France should abandon its neocolonial policies, which have been heavily criticized not only by Azerbaijan but also by various other nations, especially concerning its activities in overseas territories and Africa.

French neocolonialism, while exploiting local populations and resources, has consistently prioritized French interests over the welfare of those countries, leading to long-term instability and ethnic tensions. It is no secret that France's foreign policy demonstrates the moral failure of its so-called 'civilizing mission.' We demand that France cease actions that do not contribute to peace and that destabilize the region," he added.