NZDUSD ⬆️ Buy

– NZDUSD broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5930

NZDUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.5800 (which has been reversing the price from March) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (1). Given the continuation of the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.5930, former top of wave ii from November