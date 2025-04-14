Luffa Wraps Up West Coast Tour, Kicks Off Next Wave Of Web3 Social In The East

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the successful conclusion of the UT Austin event on April 8, Luffa has officially wrapped up the western leg of its North America Campus Tour and is now gearing up to enter the innovation hubs of the East-Boston, New York, and beyond.

Spanning from Silicon Valley to Austin, the tour has already made impactful stops at top institutions including Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and University of Southern California (USC) ,drawing over 1,000 participants across students, professors, prominent venture capitalists, and leading Web3 professionals. Several partnership opportunities were initiated during the tour, reflecting strong interest in Luffa's core mission. The events not only highlighted Luffa's technical innovations in privacy-first social networking , but also helped shape a compelling vision for the future of Web3-native communication.

As the tour continues, Luffa is also expanding its Ambassador Program , seeking the next generation of ecosystem leaders across North American campuses.









Where Ideas and Technology Collide: Igniting the Passion of Web3's Next Generation

The American West has long been recognized as a global frontier for innovation and progressive thinking. Within this dynamic ecosystem, Luffa's decentralized vision of social networking resonated strongly with young developers, builders, and content creators-sparking powerful conversations on the future of digital connection.

Throughout the tour, Luffa hosted a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technical exchanges on topics ranging from blockchain infrastructure and decentralized identity, to the intersection of AI and Web3.



At Stanford University , renowned Bitcoin ecosystem developer Xiaohui Liu joined the discussion to explore the feasibility of native Layer 2 payments and verification within Bitcoin's trusted framework.

At UC Berkeley , a detailed breakdown of Luffa's decentralized technology stack and its applications in social networking attracted students and researchers eager to delve into Web3's foundational innovations. At UCLA and USC , discussions focused on integrating AI into community management and implementing on-off ramp payment solutions within high-privacy, anonymous social platforms. Attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions, including hypothetical Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies they would design if they were part of Luffa's team.



Reclaiming Social Sovereignty: Building a Developer-Centric Ecosystem

Another major highlight of this phase was the official launch of the Luffa Ambassador Program -a campus initiative targeting top universities across North America. The program aims to build a decentralized community network composed of core Web3 users and emerging community leaders. Ambassadors will represent Luffa on campus, organizing educational sessions, hosting local events, fostering Web3 communities, and collaborating with the core team to explore the next generation of decentralized social applications.

As an innovative decentralized social platform built on Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud , Luffa has drawn significant attention for its robust privacy features and open developer ecosystem. Endless , the foundational infrastructure behind Luffa, is a distributed intelligent protocol designed to serve as a bridge between Web2 and Web3. It enables developers to easily build secure, efficient Web3 applications while ensuring user privacy, asset security, and data autonomy. Endless also integrates a rich suite of AI capabilities , allowing developers to seamlessly incorporate AI into their dApps or build fully on-chain AI Agents.

During the campus tour, students expressed strong interest in Luffa's potential to break through the limitations of traditional social platforms and deliver true data sovereignty. Developers from organizations like Joinable AI also showed enthusiasm for Endless' architecture, with plans to explore deeper collaboration on future application development.

Luffa has already onboarded its first group of Seed Ambassadors from multiple universities. These ambassadors will play a pivotal role in shaping campus ecosystems, driving both on-chain collaboration and offline engagement to fuel the growth of the Web3 social landscape within academic environments.

From Austin to Boston: A Web3 Journey in Full Swing

The conclusion of the UT Austin event marks a pivotal transition in Luffa's North America Campus Tour-from the innovation hubs of the West to the academic powerhouses of the East. Throughout April, the team will continue its journey through Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), New York University (NYU), and Columbia University , before returning to the Bay Area for a closing event at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)

“We look forward to engaging with more builders and thinkers on topics like AI-powered, privacy-centric social networking , the real-world adoption of Web3 , and how to scale decentralized systems for mainstream use,” said Michael , Luffa's North America Lead.“We'll also be announcing a developer incentive program , backed by our ecosystem fund, to support innovative project development.”

“This tour isn't just about showcasing technology-it's about catalyzing a paradigm shift in how people connect. As more communities and projects come to life within the Luffa ecosystem, the true promise of Web3 social- putting people back in control of their data -will begin to take shape.”

More Info

Upcoming Campus Tour Schedule:



4/10 - Boston - Harvard University

4/11 - Boston - MIT

4/14 - NYC - NYU

4/15 - NYC - Columbia University 4/22 - South Bay - CMU



About Luffa

Luffa is a social platform with distributed and encryption technology , robustly protecting user privacy and data security. All user data is protected by E2EE and is only stored on the user's own device, with no centralized backup. User accounts are not linked to real user information, effectively preventing personal information leaks. You can also easily create your own channel, mini program and AI bot here.

