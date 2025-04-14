In Trump We Do Not Trust

MENAFN - Asia Times) To a geopolitical crisis and an economic crisis we must now add a financial crisis, one capable of making the others much, much worse. President Donald Trump's sudden retreat from the worst version of his tariff policy, a retreat any normal leader would have considered humiliating, came because he and his Wall Street backers could see that by midweek US financial markets were on the edge of disaster, a disaster capable of rivalling or even exceeding the crash of 2007-08.

That danger has been averted, for the time being, because Trump was persuaded to step back a few meters from the cliff's edge to which he had taken America and the world. But the danger has not gone away, and the cliff is crumbling every day. The biggest danger lies not in the wild movements in equity markets that Trump's trade war has caused, but in a loss of faith in US government debt.

It is looking much like the euro sovereign debt crisis of 2010. As with European government bonds at that time, US Treasury bonds have been seen as the safest of all financial assets, as they have been backed by the most trustworthy of governments. With that trust now shattered, attention has turned



to America's $36 trillion public debt – a debt 12 times as large as Italy's , or four times as large as Japan's;

to the impact of a likely recession on that debt;

to the associated rise in interest costs; and to whether the Trump administration might consider using US public debt and the US dollar as bargaining tools.

Moreover, as China is one of the biggest foreign holders of US Treasuries, the fact that Trump has now in effect declared a full blockade against imports from China by imposing a 125% tariff must increase the chances that China will dump its US Treasuries in response, even if it would take a big loss in doing so. Beijing has said it is willing to fight the trade war“to the end,” so the $759 billion of US Treasuries it held at the end of 2024 represent an obvious weapon.