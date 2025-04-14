In Trump We Do Not Trust
That danger has been averted, for the time being, because Trump was persuaded to step back a few meters from the cliff's edge to which he had taken America and the world. But the danger has not gone away, and the cliff is crumbling every day. The biggest danger lies not in the wild movements in equity markets that Trump's trade war has caused, but in a loss of faith in US government debt.
It is looking much like the euro sovereign debt crisis of 2010. As with European government bonds at that time, US Treasury bonds have been seen as the safest of all financial assets, as they have been backed by the most trustworthy of governments. With that trust now shattered, attention has turned
- to America's $36 trillion public debt – a debt 12 times as large as Italy's , or four times as large as Japan's;
to the impact of a likely recession on that debt;
to the associated rise in interest costs; and
to whether the Trump administration might consider using US public debt and the US dollar as bargaining tools.
Moreover, as China is one of the biggest foreign holders of US Treasuries, the fact that Trump has now in effect declared a full blockade against imports from China by imposing a 125% tariff must increase the chances that China will dump its US Treasuries in response, even if it would take a big loss in doing so. Beijing has said it is willing to fight the trade war“to the end,” so the $759 billion of US Treasuries it held at the end of 2024 represent an obvious weapon.
