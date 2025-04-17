403
Brussels-Capital Region Sees Increase in Homelessness by 25 Percent
(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by Bruss'Help has uncovered a troubling 25% rise in homelessness within the Brussels-Capital Region, bringing the total number of homeless individuals to 9,777. The report, published on Wednesday, indicates a significant escalation since 2022.
The 2024 assessment shows that 992 individuals are currently living on the streets of Brussels. The findings underscore the varied and vulnerable demographics of the homeless population, which includes young people estranged from their families, women escaping domestic violence, and those battling addiction issues.
Bruss'Help attributes the worsening homelessness crisis to a combination of factors. A notable increase in poverty levels in the region is cited as a primary cause, exacerbated by skyrocketing rental prices that have become unaffordable for many residents.
Additionally, the report highlights recent changes in federal shelter policies as a contributing element. Notably, single men are now ineligible for shelter admission through Fedasil, Belgium's federal agency for asylum seekers, which has led to a rise in the number of individuals living on the streets.
