Prince Harry Lost Interest In Sentebale Charity After Marriage With Meghan Markle, Did Not Visit For Years: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince Harry has been accused of losing interest in his Sentebale charity. It allegedly happened after he married Meghan Markle and moved to the United States.

Chief Khoabane Theko, brother of the charity's co-founder Prince Seeiso, said Harry's fading attention“killed the spirit” of the organisation.

According to The Telegraph, he expressed surprise that the Duke of Sussex often visited African countries but skipped Lesotho. He did not visit it even during personal holidays with Meghan.

Sentebale , founded in 2006 in memory of Princess Diana, supports children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Harry used visit Lesotho regularly. But, then, he returned only once in six years in October 2024. Meghan did not accompany him.

Although he praised the charity during that visit, local leaders felt abandoned. Chief Theko said it felt strange that Harry stepped down from a charity built on his mother's legacy.

The charity has also been hit by controversy. Its chairperson, Sophie Chandauka, alleged bullying, harassment and racism. She claimed Harry tried to use Sentebale to boost Meghan's public image.

In response, Harry called the situation“heartbreaking” and denied the claims. Chandauka later resigned. She reportedly refused to release a statement supporting Meghan Markle despite Harry's request.

Tensions deepened when Dr Margaret Ikpoh, who had just joined the board, also stepped down due to media attention.

“This is a particularly difficult time to have joined the organisation, given the unexpected sustained and intrusive media attention,” said a Sentebale spokesman.

The Charity Commission is now investigating Sentebale's management. Meanwhile, Meghan has never visited Lesotho.

“She seems like a far-away person to us. We do not know about her,” the publication quoted Chief Theko as saying.

Locals shared concerns as well. Former employees claimed they were promised long-term jobs when the charity had opened its children's centre. However they were only given temporary work.

Some said they were not allowed to meet Prince Harry during his visit. Community members complained that the charity took over a football ground once used for public gatherings.

Not everyone is complaining

Despite the troubles, some young people praised the charity's impact. They recalled enjoyable workshops and care from the staff.

One parent said shutting down the charity entirely would not solve the problems. Harry's departure made him“sad”, he added.

Sentebale's director said the charity would remain committed to hiring locally. It has moved senior roles to southern Africa. While some continue to support Harry, others believe his absence has deeply hurt the cause.