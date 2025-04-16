Drug Peddler's House Demolished In Jammu Several Suspects Detained In Samba

The newly constructed house of a wanted drug peddler, Lahu Gujjar, was razed by police in Bijru Chack village of the Bishnah area in the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

They said Gujjar built the house with proceeds from the drug sale and had been issued a notice some time back, but he failed to appear before the police.

Gujjar is wanted by police in several cases and is absconding, they said.

In another action, a contingent led by a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) conducted raids in Balole Khad, Gujjar Basti and adjoining areas in the Bari Brahmana area of Samba and detained several people for questioning.

The raids were conducted in connection with the April 10 attack on policemen during an anti-drug operation that left three policemen, including a station house officer, seriously injured.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now