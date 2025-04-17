403
Germany Excludes Russia's Ambassador from 80th WWII Commemoration Over Ukraine Invasion
(MENAFN) Germany will not extend an invitation to Russia’s ambassador for the significant commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War II, as reported by German media on Thursday.
The German parliament has opted to exclude Russian Ambassador Sergej Netschajew from the May 8 ceremony, following guidance from the Foreign Ministry, a news agency reported. The Belarusian ambassador will also be absent from the event.
In a communication to federal states, municipalities, and memorial sites, the Foreign Ministry recommended against the participation of Russian and Belarusian representatives in this year’s commemorations. Officials voiced concerns that Russia could use the occasion for propaganda purposes, particularly “by inappropriately connecting them to its war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently portrayed the conflict in Ukraine as a battle against Nazis.
Earlier this week, the Russian ambassador participated in a separate WWII commemoration at the Seelow Heights, where more than 30,000 Soviet soldiers lost their lives. He paid tribute by laying flowers at a monument dedicated to the battle.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev criticized the presence of Russian officials at such events, stating in an interview, “It’s inappropriate for a representative of a criminal regime that is attacking my country with missiles, bombs, and drones every day to be present at a commemoration of war victims.”
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Berlin has supported Western sanctions against Moscow and implemented a diplomatic boycott. Traditionally, Russian representatives have played a significant role in German WWII commemorations, reflecting the Soviet Union’s crucial contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany.
